Majority of Democrats urge Trump to retract claims to 'own' Gaza

A letter sent to President Donald Trump on Thursday, signed by 145 Democrats, called for the commander-in-chief to retract his plans to permanently relocate the civilian Palestinian population of Gaza for the US to "take over" the territory.

The letter, spearheaded by Reps. Sean Casten (D-IL) and Brad Sherman (D-CA), said the permanent displacement of two million Palestinians would not only violate international law but jeopardize US interests.

The US cannot promote forced displacement as a solution to the Israel-Hamas war, the Democrats continued.

"The mere suggestion that American men and women in uniform or other US personnel should be ordered to carry out such a crime in a volatile war zone is reckless and dangerous," the letter said. "Even to attempt the forcible removal of two million people would lead to an untold number of American casualties and a monumental increase in terrorism worldwide."

According to the letter, the Democrats said Trump's remarks also jeopardize the opportunity for the US to work with its Arab partners. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

Work to bring hostages home

Rather than pursue the "illegal and immoral path you have proposed," the signees urge Trump to work with Israel, as well as regional and global partners, to uphold the ceasefire agreement and bring all of the hostages home.

"Together, we can develop a realistic, internationally-backed, and funded plan to make Gaza livable for its existing residents as quickly as possible," the letter said.

The signees reiterated their unwavering commitment to Israel's security and said they will work to ensure that Israel never experiences another terrorist attack from Gaza like October 7.

"We look forward to working with you to advance equality, dignity, and lasting peace," the letter said. "However, we will not waver in our opposition to policies that undermine US interests, law, and America’s principled moral position."