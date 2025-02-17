Florida Man arrested after shooting two he claimed were Palestinians

A Florida resident was arrested by police after shooting at a vehicle in Miami Beach in which he claimed were "two Palestinians" on Saturday, according to local reports.

According to the reports, Mordechai Brafman, 27, shot at the two individuals 17 times. According to the police, the suspect “spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both."

One man was wounded in the shoulder, while the other individual was grazed by a bullet. Both were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

Victims reportedly visiting from Israel

While the identity of the victims has not been revealed, the reports cited the police as saying the two victims were visiting from Israel but did not note whether they were Palestinian.

Brafman was in Miami-Dade Corrections Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was expected to appear in front of a court on Monday, where he faces charges of second-degree murder.