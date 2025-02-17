Jackson Hinkle claims Hamas interview after defending banned account on X

American communist influencer Jackson Hinkle posted on X/Twitter that his interview with Hamas leaders will be released on Monday at 3 p.m. EST.

Hinkle, who has highlighted the voices of anti-Israel and antisemitic people on social media, has used any opportunity possible to support his claims against the Jewish state.

Following Hamas' ban from X, which Twitter CEO Elon Musk referred to as a "tough call," Hinkle engaged in a back-and-forth. He had asked the social media platform's CEO, "Why was Hamas’ X Account BANNED if the ISRAELI TERRORISTS are allowed to keep theirs?"

The content of the interview has not yet been made public.

Spreading conspiracy theories

Following the May 2024 helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Hinkle wasted no time creating conspiracy theories. Hinkle posted a poll questioning whether bad weather or Israel caused the crash, with the majority of his followers voting for “Israel.” He also posted a graphic of a helicopter with the text “Mossad, it’s never an accident.” Jackson Hinkle. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

“Only one of the three helicopters in the Iranian President’s Convoy crashed – the helicopter he and the Iranian foreign minister were in,” said Hinkle. “Why is it taking hours to locate the crash site, and why is Israel claiming they know the Iranian President died before any Iranian confirmation?”

According to a New York Times report in April 2024 citing findings from two Israeli research companies, Hinkle utilized fake accounts to garner more followers on X.

Throughout the Israel-Hamas war, Hinkle has gained an abundance of followers and has shared his view of the conflict on his X account. He is famous for his anti-Israel posts in which he has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and has labeled Israel as “the problem” in the Middle East, among others.

ZIONIST hit piece just dropped in the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/w5iTVRoDg7 — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) April 11, 2024

Following the publishing of the report by The New York Times, Hinkle claimed it was a “Zionist hit piece.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Michael Starr contributed to this report.