Argentina's Milei to decree a national day of mourning for the Bibas brothers

The Bibas brothers held dual Israeli-Argentine citizenship through their father, Yarden Bibas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2025 23:16
Pictures of Shiri Bibas and her children Kfir and Ariel who are held hostage in Hamas captivity hang outside the protest tent calling for the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, February 19, 2025. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Argentinian President Javier Milei has declared a national day of mourning for the Bibas brothers, who will be returned to Israel on Thursday. 

In a post on X/Twitter, President of the Argentinian Commission for Human Rights. Sabrina Ajmechet mourned Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who held dual citizenship through their father, recently released hostage Yarden Bibas. 

"Two Argentinian babies assassinated because of Hamas terrorism," Ajmechet wrote. "I hope that never again, after this, I have to hear that what happens in Israel and Gaza is not our concern, of all Argentines."

President Hertzog points at Israeli one-year-old hostage, Kfir Babis, currently held captive by Hamas (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)
Milei and Israel

"A huge hug to the Bibas family. Today, all Argentines are with you."

Milei's office has not commented at this time. 

The Argentine president has a strong history of supporting Israel.

He has strongly condemned the October 7 attack, and has visited Israel several times since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. 

“Silence is complicity, and it compels us to condemn the brutal and cowardly terrorist attack of October 7,” he wrote in a December 2024 letter. 



