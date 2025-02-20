CPAC calls for Israeli sovereignty over West Bank in landmark resolution

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) passed a resolution in support of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, the Jerusalem Post learned on Thursday.

The resolution, read by KT McFarland, former deputy national security advisor in US President Donald Trump's first administration, states that "the United States and its allies should recognize Israel's sovereignty over Judea and Samaria."

The resolution was reached following intensive talks between senior CPAC figures and Yesha Council head Israel Ganz, who was quoted as saying that the "declaration is akin to the Balfour Declaration." Gantz, in conversation with the Post, added that "the decision grants political validity to biblical values and to justice."

Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim told the Post that the "CPAC resolution carries considerable weight with respect to American support for the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria".

US recognizing Israeli sovereignty

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks with Mercedes Schlapp the day he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 20, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

A host of Israeli ministers and officials have been calling to revisit plans for Israel to annex and apply sovereignty over the West Bank following Trump's re-election to the White House in November of last year. Trump initially raised the idea of annexation in 2020, in the final year of his first team, with plans eventually shelved and frozen by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government due to demands made by the United Arab Emirates in return for normalizing ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who attended this year's conference, said that "the central conference's declaration to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is incredibly significant, in relation to the position of the incoming administration in the US."

CPAC is the largest annual political conference for conservative activists, with US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior Trump administration officials, including Elon Musk, all set to attend.