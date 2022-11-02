The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: 105th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration

105-years-ago, Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour wrote a letter that made history.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 19:25
Lord Arthur James Balfour and the text of the Balfour Declaration (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Lord Arthur James Balfour and the text of the Balfour Declaration
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

On November 2, 1917, Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour wrote a letter to a well-known Zionist and friend of Chaim Weizmann, Baron Lionel Walter Rothschild, saying that the British government will support the Jewish people in returning to their homeland. The letter later became known as the Balfour Declaration, marking a major milestone in Israel's history.

Britain's support for the Zionist movement came after the First World War caused concern regarding the direction the world was going in. Britain hoped that supporting the Zionism movement would help gain Jewish support for the Allies, according to History.

"His Majesty's Government views with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the achievement of this object," Balfour wrote.

A month after the declaration was issued, Britain put an end to the Ottoman control over the Holy Land and took control.

International recognition of the Jewish people's right to go back to their homeland quickly followed after the Balfour Declaration. The League of Nations recognized these rights and appointed Great Britain to be responsible for putting the Balfour Declaration into effect. The League of Nations Mandate acknowledged the Jewish people's right to the area known as the Land of Israel. Their approval transformed the declaration from the policy position of one major power to an international obligation.

Lord Balfour's writing desk. Museum of the Jewish People, Tel Aviv. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Lord Balfour's writing desk. Museum of the Jewish People, Tel Aviv. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Who was Balfour?

Arthur James Balfour, 1st earl of Balfour of Whittingehame, Sicount Traprain, was a British statesman who maintained a powerful position in the British Conservative Party for 50 years. 

He was prime minister from 1902-1905 and then was the foreign secretary from 1916-1919.



Tags Zionism israel and britain Britain ottoman Balfour Declaration world war i David Lloyd George Balfour
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by