Trump discussing whether to halt military aid to Ukraine - report

US President Donald Trump is set to convene with US officials to discuss whether to halt military aid to Ukraine, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing an administration official.

Among the options under review are cutting down on the shared intelligence between the two countries and the training of Ukrainian soldiers and pilots, according to the report.

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing current and former US officials, that the US has suspended the funding for new weapons sales to Ukraine and was contemplating stopping shipments of armaments from US caches.

The move came, according to the report, as part of the Trump administration's bid to reduce foreign aid, dating from late January.

In a Monday Truth Social post, Trump slammed Zelensky for saying the end of the Ukraine-Russia War was "very, very far away." US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington, US, February 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER/FILE PHOTO)

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer!" the US president wrote.

Friday Oval Office meeting

On Friday, Trump and Zelensky held a heated debate in the White House Oval Office, which ended with the Ukrainian president's premature departure.

Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US support, while his Vice President JD Vance blamed Zelensky for being "disrespectful" and requested he thank Trump.

Trump warned that failing to accept a US-led peace deal with Russia would mean “gambling with World War III.”

“You’re either going make a deal or we’re out,” Trump further stated. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Reuters contributed to this report.