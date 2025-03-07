Indian national killed trying to enter Israel illegally was victim of job scam, family says

The family of Thomas Gabriel Perera, an Indian national who was killed by Jordanian security forces last month while trying to illegally enter Israel with his brother in law, claimed that the man was a victim of a job scam, the BBC reported on Friday.

Perera was reportedly lured to Jordan for a well-paying job - one that failed to materialize. After failing to find work, Perera’s family said he tried to enter Israel in search of employment.

CNBC reported the men tried to cross through a mountain valley but were shot at by Jordanian security forces. The site reported that a member of their party tried to communicate with the security force, but the language barrier prevented any understanding from being reached.

Trying to cross into Israel

Edison Charlas, Perera’s brother-in-law who was wounded trying to cross into Israel, told the BBC he paid over NIS 8,700 to an agent before they left India, and paid an additional nearly NIS 2,200 after arriving in Jordan on a tourist visa. Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Charlas and Perera were informed after the six and a half hour flight that there were no jobs available for them, Charlas said.

As previously reported by the Jerusalem Post, the pair were offered work with a monthly salary of approximately NIS 14,550.

However, initial reports suggested, in conflict with the family’s claims, that the work promised was based in Israel. The family also told local Indian media that they were unaware of the men’s plans to enter Israel.

Speaking to ANI, Perera's wife said, “Last time I received a call, he only spoke to me for 2 minutes. He just asked me to pray for him."