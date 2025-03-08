Israeli nationals accused of attempted gang rape of Finnish women in Thai hotel - report

A group of Israeli tourists have been accused of attempting to rape a pair of Finnish women at a hotel in Phuket, Thailand, Thai and Russian media reported on Saturday.

The women were reportedly rescued from the attack by a Russian man named 44-year-old Alexander Belinsky, who was physically assaulted and later hospitalized by the three Israeli men. He is currently receiving treatment at Patong Hospital.

The Finnish women told police that they were in their room when three Israeli men barged in and tried to assault them. Belinsky was reportedly walking past the room when he noticed the alleged ongoing attack and intervened.

Identifying the suspects

The women alleged that during the morning of the incident, the men had followed them around the Patong Beach area and later to the hotel, according to Russian state media RIA.

Police said they were reviewing footage from the hotel’s security cameras to identify and track down the attackers.

The Israeli embassy in Thailand is not aware of the incident, Ynet reported.