Luxembourg’s Prince Frederik dies at 22 after battle with rare genetic disease

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg, the youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau, died at the age of 22 after a prolonged battle with POLG mitochondrial disease, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Sunday.

According to CNN, Prince Frederik was diagnosed with POLG mitochondrial disease at the age of 14. The rare genetic disorder affects the body's ability to produce energy at a cellular level, leading to progressive organ failure. There is no cure, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms.

His father, Prince Robert, described his son as a "superhero," praising his resilience and determination. "He fought bravely against a disease that robbed him of so much, yet he remained an inspiration to all who knew him," he said, as reported by Fox News.

'Beacon of strength'

Prince Frederik was an advocate for those suffering from POLG-related disorders. As The Independent noted, he founded the POLG Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding research and supporting families affected by the disease. "He wanted to ensure that future generations might have hope where there is currently none," the foundation stated. Prince Robert of Luxembourg. (credit: REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV)

Luxembourg's Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the loss, calling the young prince "a beacon of strength and courage." The royal family has requested privacy as they grieve and encouraged donations to the POLG Foundation in Frederik’s memory.