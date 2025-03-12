Canada's new PM Mark Carney: Israel must resume Gaza electricity supply

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Israel to resume supplying electricity to Gaza on Wednesday after it was announced on Sunday that Israel's supply to the Strip had been shut off.

Carney also called on Israel to continue providing "essentials," adding that "food, electricity, and medical supplies should never be used as political tools," in his statement posted on X/Twitter.

It has been more than two days that the supply of electricity to Gaza has been shut off. It must resume — essentials including food, electricity, and medical supplies should never be used as political tools.Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 11, 2025

Carney noted that "Canada must work with our allies to stand up for international law to promote sustainable peace and security in the Middle East and to support full access to humanitarian aid for Palestinian families." A boy sits as Palestinians gather to receive aid provided by UNRWA including food supplies, after Israel says it has ceased entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, outside a distribution center, at Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, March 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

He concluded his post by calling on Israel and Hamas to push for "the completion of the ceasefire agreement" and to work towards the return of the hostages—who were kidnapped by the terror group on October 7 and are still held in Hamas captivity.

"As this work continues, both parties [Israel and Hamas] must work towards the return of all hostages and the completion of the ceasefire agreement," he wrote.

Israel's decision to shut off supply to Gaza

Israel's decision to stop supplying electricity to Gaza was announced on Sunday by Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

"We will activate every tool we have to ensure our hostages return home and Hamas is not in Gaza after the war," Cohen said in the announcement.

Carney's statement calling for Israel's resumption of supplies to Gaza comes after he was elected to be Canada's Liberal Party leader on Sunday, replacing former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who resigned from the role in January.

Canadian Jews critical of Carney

Canada's Jewish community has been critical of Carney's stance on Israel, along with his plans for combatting antisemitism in the Diaspora.

Carney took office immediately following his election by the Liberal Party. However, he is still set to face Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, in national elections that will be held no later than October.

Joanie Margulies continued to this report.