King Charles temporarily hospitalized after side effects from cancer treatment, Palace says

Britain's King Charles spent a short time under observation in hospital on Thursday after experiencing side effects from treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace said.

The king has been having treatment for the illness since he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February last year following tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace said he had returned to his home Clarence House, and that as a precaution his engagements for Friday would be rescheduled.

King Charles III (credit: REUTERS)

The palace said he had returned to his home Clarence House, and that as a precaution his engagements for Friday would be rescheduled.

"His majesty was due to receive credentials from the ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion," a palace spokesperson said.

"He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

A royal source said the king's recovery was continuing in a very positive direction and that he was in good form, and was continuing to work and make calls from his study.

His state visit to Italy next month along with his wife Queen Camilla was expected to go ahead as planned, the source said.

The king's cancer

Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace stated last year, after it was also previously shared that the British King had an enlarged prostate.

Prostate cancer stands as the most prevalent cancer among men. Statistics indicate that one-third of men over fifty and nearly all men over eighty have cancerous cells in their prostate. The slow growth of prostate cancer often results in a lack of symptoms, especially in older individuals. However, in a small fraction of cases, the cancer can grow quickly and spread to other parts of the body, such as the bones. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

DR. ITAI GAL contributed to this report.