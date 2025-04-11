US House resolution calls for curriculum reforms to strengthen Abraham Accords

US House of Representatives lawmakers introduced a bipartisan resolution on Wednesday in Washington, DC, calling on the State Department and civil society to promote peace and tolerance through education as part of efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.

The resolution closely mirrors the mission of the Israeli research institute IMPACT-se, which advocates for educational reform as a cornerstone of regional normalization.

Introduced by Abraham Accords Caucus co-chairs Representatives Brad Schneider, Ann Wagner, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Craig Goldman, the resolution promotes the expansion of the Abraham Accords through curriculum reform that fosters peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

The resolution explicitly recognizes the role of civil society organizations—such as IMPACT-se—in supporting textbook reform throughout the Arab and Muslim world.

The resolution cites Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco as countries that have implemented "transformative and positive changes" in national curricula. It underscores how education can shape long-term regional peace.

'Education rooted in peace'

Rep. Goldman warned, “If left unaddressed, extreme, antisemitic, and hateful curricula will continue to fuel instability and violence in the region.”

“The Accords offer the region a chance to break free from the gravity of history, to move beyond conflict and toward connection,” said Rep. Schneider. “That future depends on education rooted in peace, tolerance, and mutual recognition.”

The resolution also calls on the State Department to prioritize curriculum reform in diplomatic dialogues—especially with countries like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia—and encourages US partners and civil society to continue collaborating on education for peace.

“Encouraging and investing in those principles in classrooms throughout Abraham Accords countries is one critical way to build a safer world,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz.

"This resolution encourages the State Department to proactively engage with regional countries to build new and stronger relationships that will enhance and entrench the Abraham Accords," added Rep. Wagner.

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff welcomed the resolution, stating, “We commend the countries that have taken meaningful steps toward curriculum reform and urge others to follow. Our research highlights the critical link between education and normalization. We applaud the Abraham Accords Caucus co-chairs for advancing this important resolution.”