Trump administration weighs pro-family policies amid falling US birthrates - report

The Trump administration is reviewing a series of proposals aimed at encouraging marriage and increasing birthrates in the United States, according to individuals involved in recent policy discussions, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Among the ideas under consideration are a $5,000 "baby bonus" for new mothers, reserving 30% of Fulbright scholarships for applicants who are married or have children, and government-supported programs that educate women about fertility awareness methods, such as menstrual cycle tracking, according to NYT.

The proposals have been shared in recent weeks by advocates of pronatalism, a movement that seeks to reverse declining birthrates through policy and cultural initiatives. Administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have shown interest in the issue. President Donald Trump has previously voiced support for a "baby boom" and has emphasized the role of families in the national agenda.

Policy discussions are ongoing, and it remains unclear which proposals the administration may formally adopt. However, a report on expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expected from the White House by mid-May. This follows a February executive order in which the president committed to lowering IVF costs.

Some proposals have already been implemented at the agency level. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy earlier this year introduced a policy to prioritize funding in regions with higher birth and marriage rates, a shift that could affect federal investment in infrastructure projects. Infant holding their parent's hand (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

The pronatalist movement includes a broad range of perspectives. Some advocates promote traditional family structures and large families, while others focus on technological and medical interventions to support fertility. Areas of disagreement include the use of IVF and the role of government in shaping family policy.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is preparing a report outlining recommended policies to address falling marriage and birth rates. Suggested measures include tax credits that increase with each additional child in a family.

As discussions continue, administration officials are reviewing input from various stakeholders. While there is interest in increasing support for families, some proposals—particularly those related to reproductive health—have been met with skepticism by members of the medical community, who question the scientific basis of certain fertility education programs.

The administration has not made formal announcements on which policies it intends to pursue but has stated that supporting families remains a priority.