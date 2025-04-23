Chaos ahead of elections among Iran-backed factions in Iraq - analysis

Iraq is having elections in November and even though the day is many months in the future, there is chaos unfolding in the discussion about the lists ahead of the vote.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani is “aiming for a second term in office,” an advisor to the PM confirmed to Rudaw, a Kurdish media outlet.

Sudani is expected to lead a “large list in the elections” and could be “one of the major competitors who secures the most votes,” the report said. However, Al-Ain media has reported that chaos is happening beneath the surface. The context for this is that Iran-backed militias in Iraq are facing a crossroads.

Voices are calling to disarm the militias. The militias are linked to political parties in Iraq and they are part of the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces.

Al-Ain media in the UAE noted that “the strategic defeat of a regional alliance of armed factions under Iranian auspices appears to have had repercussions on the nature of electoral alliances in Iraq.” The ruling Shiite Coordination Framework in Iraq is having major disagreements among its leaders. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani in Munich, Germany, on February 18 2023. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

A meeting was held in the office of the Badr Organization with leader Hadi al-Amiri for the second consecutive night. Badr is an Iranian-backed group that has been important in Iraq since the 1980s. Amiri is both a politician and a key to Badr’s role in the PMF. He is powerful within Iraq’s Interior Ministry.

According to sources that spoke to Al-Ain "the leadership of the Coordination Framework decided to split into six main lists.” The report notes “the forces affiliated with the Iran-led coalition in the region faced strategic defeat in Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine, the risk of a US confrontation in Iraq and Yemen, with the latter taking a military form, and political pressure in Baghdad.”

The lists now include the following: The Decision Alliance – backing the government, includes the forces supporting the current Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and is considered the closest to the official establishment.

It includes the Euphrates Movement - headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Badr Organization - headed by Hadi al-Amiri, the Ataa Movement - headed by Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, the Ansar Allah al-Awfiya Group armed militias - led by Haider al-Gharawi, the Rights Movement - led by MP Hussein Mounes, a leader in the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq, and the Sanad Alliance - led by Ahmed al-Asadi, the current Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

A second list is called the Moderation and Review and includes the Hikma Movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, and the Victory Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. It is seen as “relying on audiences in major cities and middle-class elites, and proposes a reformist discourse that is distinct from that of the ‘Iranian axis,’ despite its closeness to al-Sudani's orientations.”

A third list includes the State of Law Coalition, led by former Iraqi leader Nouri al-Maliki; as well as the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigade of militias led by Abu Alaa al-Wala'i; and the Imam Ali Brigade of armed militias, led by Shabl al-Zaidi. This is a sectarian armed list.

Militia leader Asaib Ahl al-Haq led by Qais Khazali, who has been sanctioned by the US leads a fourth list called the Movement of the People of the Righteous. Cleric Humam Hamoudi, head of the Supreme Islamic Iraqi Council, also has decided to run independently as head of the Absher Ya Iraq.

A sixth list is called the Basic Alliance and is headed by First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

What does this split mean

This could weaken the Iranian-backed parties in Iraq. “According to Al-Ain News sources, the split does not signify political divergence, but rather is part of an electoral tactic that allows each party to play within its own social and political territory.

Efforts will then be coordinated to form the largest parliamentary bloc, and possibly return to a unified alliance after the results are announced,” Al-Ain noted.

On expert told Al-Ain that "so far, no clear conditions or formal agreements have been put forward within the framework regarding the shape of the next coalition, but it is clear that there are divergent visions; while others believe that the electoral separation allows them greater room for maneuver and an opportunity to demonstrate their political presence independently."