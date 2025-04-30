Israeli private investigator loses extradition fight over US 'hack and leak' charges

An Israeli private investigator wanted by the United States for allegedly carrying out a "hacking for hire" campaign at the behest of an Exxon Mobil lobbyist on Wednesday lost his fight against extradition from Britain.

Amit Forlit, 57, is facing charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and computer hacking relating to his alleged targeting of environmental activists, his lawyers said in January, confirming Reuters' earlier reporting.

Forlit, who was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport last year, argued he should not be sent to the US because, as his charges relate to climate change litigation against Exxon, his prosecution is "unquestionably political."

His objections to extradition were rejected by Judge John McGarva. The full written ruling was not immediately available.

Forlit, whose bail was extended, has 14 days to challenge the decision at the High Court.

Forlit charged with conspiracy to hack those associated with environmental activism

Forlit's lawyers said in court filings for January's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court that Forlit was charged with a conspiracy to hack individuals and entities involved in or associated with environmental activism.

His lawyer, Rachel Scott, said the hacking was "alleged to have been commissioned by DCI Group, a lobbying firm representing ExxonMobil."

In November, Reuters reported that Forlit was wanted by the US Department of Justice in connection with an espionage campaign targeting environmentalists seeking to hold Exxon legally accountable for its impact on climate change.

Forlit's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's ruling.