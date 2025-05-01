Federal court to hear jury disputes in Diddy sex trafficking case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is due in court on Thursday for a hearing over the jury selection process for his upcoming sex trafficking trial, where the hip-hop mogul is facing the prospect of life in prison if convicted on all counts.

At the 1 p.m. conference in Manhattan federal court, US District Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to resolve any disputes between prosecutors and Combs' defense lawyers about which of the hundreds of prospective jurors who filled out questionnaires this week should proceed to the next round of jury selection.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office say he used his business empire to coerce women to take part in lengthy drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers known as "Freak Offs" over a two-decade period.

The Bad Boy Records founder's defense lawyers have argued that the sexual activity described by prosecutors was consensual, and that there was nothing criminal about Combs and his longtime girlfriends occasionally bringing in a third person to their relationships as part of a "swingers" lifestyle.

New York finding impartial jurors for trial

Starting on Monday, New York residents summoned for jury duty were asked on questionnaires what they already know about the case, part of an effort toward seating a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who can be impartial despite intense media coverage of the case so far. Sean ''Diddy'' Combs stands as he is arraigned on superseding charges in front of Judge Arun Subramanian, at the federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 14, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. (credit: JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Those prospective jurors who make it past initial screening will return to court starting on May 5 for in-person questioning, known as voir dire. Opening statements are due to kick off on May 12, and the trial is expected to last at least eight weeks.

Also known throughout his career as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Combs is known for elevating hip-hop in American culture and turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige into stars. But his reputation has taken a nosedive after being hit with dozens of civil lawsuits over alleged sexual abuse starting in 2023, and then being criminally indicted last September. He denies all wrongdoing.