Ukraine says it downed Russian warplane with naval drone

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian fighter jet using a naval drone, the country's defense ministry announced on Saturday.

Footage of the incident seen by The Jerusalem Post showed what appeared to be a Su-30 fighter jet over the Russian port city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea.

The defense ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces used a Magura V5 naval drone for the attack.

‼ For the first time in history, a warplane was destroyed by a sea drone.On May 2, @DI_Ukraine together with @ServiceSsu destroyed a russian Su-30 fighter jet near Novorossiysk with a Magura V5 naval drone.War at sea is entering a new era. pic.twitter.com/qFTxseh0co — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 3, 2025

Ukraine's seaborne drones, which are much cheaper and smaller than conventional ships, have wrought havoc on Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine has previously said it shot down a Russian military helicopter in December 2024 using a missile fired from the same type of seaborne drone.

Moscow, Kyiv peace talks stall

This comes after peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv have reportedly stalled. The US State Department announced that it was scaling back its efforts as a main negotiator between the two countries, but emphasized that it would still participate in efforts to secure peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a three-day pause in the fighting to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country was interested in a 30-day ceasefire, something Putin has reportedly nixed.

Putin previously pushed for a 30-hour Easter ceasefire, which Ukrainian forces said his army violated 2,935 times.

Reuters contributed to this report.