Syria's president to visit Europe, and why France was the natural choice - analysis

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa is making his first trip to Europe this week. He is travelling to France after a surprise announcement on Tuesday. Sharaa was appointed the leader of Syria’s transition government in January, and in March, he formed a new government of around two dozen ministers for the country. Shara’a is a former leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group that also had historic ties to al-Qaeda. There have been concerns that members of his group are extremists who will suppress minorities. Sharaa is trying to show that Syria is going to be an inclusive country.

Sharaa's trip and his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is important. This is his first trip to a Western countries. Many European countries have embraced the new government of Syria. Syria wants an end to sanctions and it wants investment. This will take time. France is a natural choice for the first Western trip by Sharaa. This is because France was the former colonial power. It is also the former colonial power of Lebanon and has interests in Lebanon and Syria. France also differs from the US and UK in its approach to Syria and the region. As such, France is seen as perhaps a more balanced country in terms of its Middle East policy, and one where Syria will find favor. The UK and US are colder in their approach, and more cautious.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, the French presidency told AFP. France24 noted that “Macron will ‘reiterate France's support for the construction of a new Syria, a free, stable, sovereign Syria that respects all components of Syrian society’, the presidency said Tuesday.” The report also said that the French presidential office had said, "This meeting is part of France's historic commitment to the Syrian people who aspire to peace and democracy.” Macron will discuss "his demands on the Syrian government, primarily the stabilisation of the region, including Lebanon, and the fight against terrorism.”

Sharaa's visit shaped up quietly behind closed doors

The invite for Sharaa actually goes back to February when France first invited him to visit. Nevertheless, this visit seems to have shaped up quietly behind closed doors. Syria is struggling with several issues. There have been clashes with the Druze. Israel has bombed Syria numerous times. In addition, Damascus is trying to move forward with a deal with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Sharaa has done outreach to Turkey and the Gulf, trying to balance various interests in the region. France is not always on good terms with Turkey. France tends to be closer to Armenia and also looks with suspicion on Ankara’s aggressive actions in the region. France has also been supportive of Kurdish rights in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron seen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 14, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)

The visit to France will be watched carefully. A recent video from Syria showed Sharaa playing basketball, a scene that humanizes him for the public. Damascus is trying to move quickly to improve its infrastructure. It needs investment and support. However, the presence of some extremists and armed groups continues to undermine Syria’s new government. Controversies persist. For instance, Syria recently appointed a militia commander accused of killing Kurds in 2019 to a new post. The appointment of Hatem Abu Shakra, who is accused of being responsible for the murder of Syrian female political activist Hevrin Khalaf, is not a positive development. He has been appointed the head of the 86th Division in Syria, according to reports. Sharaa will need to rein in these kinds of appointments if he is going to be seen as a unifying figure.