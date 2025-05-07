France and Germany in close contact to work on a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Macron says

France and Germany are in close contact in their unwavering support for Ukraine and will continue to work towards a 30-day ceasefire, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, speaking alongside new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Elysée Palace.

"There is only one question that needs to be answered: is Russia ready for a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days in order to be able to build a solid and lasting ceasefire? Will the Russian president be, at last, true to his word, in particular the one given during talks with the U.S. administration ?, Macron said.

Merz said for his part, he was hopeful that a permanent ceasefire could be agreed soon for Ukraine, but held back on making any commitments for Ukraine's security.

"We will be there to accompany this 30-day ceasefire and build a lasting and solid peace. And we (France and Germany) are in close contact," Macron added.

Days before, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day ceasefire for the war with Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly's Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 28, 2025 (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The 72-hour ceasefire will run for three days either side of May 9, when Putin will be hosting international leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping for lavish celebrations to commemorate victory over Nazi Germany.

Too early to end sanctions, Macron decides

On Thursday, Macron said that it was too early to lift sanctions against Russia, adding that Ukraine's allies had agreed to continue to put pressure on Russia and on its shadow fleet of tankers, which it uses to deliver oil exports without falling foul of international sanctions.