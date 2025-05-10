Jewish star Maggie Gylenhaal's daughter arrested at Columbia pro-Palestine protest - report

Jewish celebrity Maggie Gylenhaal's daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, was reportedly arrested after she participated in Columbia University Apartheid Divest's Wednesday protest that blocked the main library on campus.

The 18-year-old girl was given a desk appearance ticket for criminal trespassing, the New York Post reported, citing sources in the New York Police Department.

Ramona Sarsgaard, the daughter of Gylenhaal and her husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard, is a freshman at Columbia.

According to the report, she was allegedly one of 80 students arrested for their role in a pro-Palestinian student demonstration that forced Butler Library to shut down in the thick of finals season.

The university announced that 65 of those arrested were suspended. The suspended students were also barred from sitting their final exams and from entering campus, except to access their dormitories. Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate at Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York, U.S., May 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/RYAN MURPHY)

Columbia also banned 33 individuals from campus, including students from other colleges, and alumni who took part in the protest.

It is unclear at this time if Sarsgaard is one of the suspended students or individuals banned from campus.

Sarsgaard is private on social media and has not previously publicly spoken out about the Israel-Hamas War, Page Six reported.

Neither of her parents have commented on their daughter's arrest.

Maggie Gylenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard worked on films involving Israel

Both of Sarsgaard's parents have done several creative projects connected to Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gyllenhaal, who identifies as Jewish, previously played a British-Israeli billionaire in The Honorable Woman. The show centers around Gylenhaal's character, Nessa Stein, who tried to establish a peace resolution between Israel and Palestine using her family's fiber-optics company.

Peter Sarsgaard starred as former ABC president Roone Arledge in September 5, which depicted the abduction and murder of 11 Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

“My position has always been that what was true in 1971 is still true today – about the Palestinians and the Israelis,” he told the Irish Times in February.

However, he notably did say that none of the cast or crew of the film "are Zionists so far as I know."

It is unknown if the two raised their daughters in the Jewish faith.