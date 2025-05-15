Police find infant, four US minors' remnants in Lev Tahor raid - KAN

The remains of a one-year-old baby were found Thursday during a Guatemalan raid on the Jewish cult Lev Tahor in southeastern Guatemala, KAN reported.

Authorities also rescued four minor US citizens from the camp and arrested a Nicaraguan citizen.

La seguridad de los ciudadanos estadounidenses es nuestra máxima prioridad. Valoramos la fuerte colaboración entre autoridades de los EE. UU. y Guatemala que facilitó el rescate de estadounidenses en el departamento de Santa Rosa, quienes tenían alerta Alba Kenneth de búsqueda y… — US Embassy Guatemala (@usembassyguate) May 14, 2025

"The safety of US citizens is our top priority," the US Embassy in Guatemala tweeted, thanking the local government for its assistance. Eliezer Rumpler, from the Lev Tahor Haredi Jewish sect arrives to the Jerusalem District Court for a court hearing on June 28, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Lev Tahor leader arrested

In January, Elazar Rumpler, one of the Lev Tahor cult leaders, was arrested in El Salvador following Israel’s request.

Rumpler was indicted in Israel in May 2020 on charges of serious child abuse and fled the country. He attempted to leave Guatemala on a fake passport after being placed under a travel ban, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

In December, Guatemalan police raided a Lev Tahor compound and rescued more than 160 children and teenagers.

The Guatemalan state attorney's office said the children were victims of human trafficking and other crimes.