Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Former US president Joe Biden was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, his office announced on Sunday.

The cancer, his office confirmed, has spread to his bones, also known as metastasized.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued.

The Biden family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said. Pope Francis and U.S. President Joe Biden meet as they attend the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy June 14, 2024. (credit: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS)

Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

A small nodule was found last week during a routine physical examination, a spokesperson told ABC News.

"In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation," the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time that Biden has battled against cancer. While still president, Biden had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest and, before taking office, he has several non-melanoma skin cancers removes with Mohs surgery.

In February 2023, while serving as president, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous. Before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.