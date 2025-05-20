US not discussing Gazan deportation to Libya, Rubio tells Senate

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, discussing Gaza, reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, foreign aid, and the removal of Syria sanctions.

The United States has not discussed the deportation of Gazans to Libya, Rubio clarified to the committee, although Washington has asked other countries in the region if they would be open to accepting Gazans who voluntarily opt to leave the enclave.

"What we have talked to some nations about is if someone voluntarily and willingly says I want to go somewhere else for some period of time because I'm sick, because my children need to go to school, or what have you, are there countries in the region willing to accept them for some period of time?" Rubio said.

He added that he was not aware of Libya being included in those discussions.

Rubio also told the committee that the US was pleased to see the resumption of food shipments to Gaza, adding that the US understands that another 100 trucks are behind the initial ones to cross into Gaza and more might enter in the coming days. A truck carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip drives at the inspection area at the Kerem Shalom crossing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, March 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

However, no humanitarian aid has been distributed yet in the Gaza Strip, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, despite more supplies being dropped off on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

"Today, one of our teams waited several hours for the Israeli green light to access the Kerem Shalom area and collect the nutrition supplies. Unfortunately, they were not able to bring those supplies into our warehouse," Dujarric said.

Syria facing potential collapse if challenges persist

Senators also questioned Rubio about US President Donald Trump's plans to unwind Syria sanctions.

Rubio said the current US assessment is that the Syrian government is precarious, given its wide range of challenges. He said the State Department would allow staff in Turkey, including the ambassador there, to work with local officials in Syria to determine what kind of aid they need.

"It is our assessment that, frankly, the transitional authority, given the challenges they're facing, is maybe weeks, not many months, away from potential collapse and a full-scale civil war of epic proportions, basically the country splitting up," he said.

Reaching Iran nuclear deal 'will not be easy,' Rubio says

The Trump administration is working to reach an agreement that would allow Iran to have a civil nuclear energy program but not enrich uranium, Rubio told the committee, adding that the administration is offering an "off-ramp" for Iran to pursue prosperity and peace.

"It will not be easy, but that's the process we're engaged in now," Rubio said.