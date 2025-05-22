African union welcomes appointment of Sudan’s new prime minister as step toward civilian rule

On Tuesday, the African Union welcomed the appointment of Kamil Idris as Sudan’s new prime minister, calling it an important step toward restoring democratic governance in the war-torn country.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission, issued a statement describing the move as one that “will contribute meaningfully to ongoing efforts to restore constitutional order and democratic governance in Sudan.”

Idris was formally appointed on Monday by Sudan’s army chief and Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan through a constitutional decree.

Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty and stability and urged all political factions to “redouble their efforts toward a peaceful, civilian-led, and inclusive process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

The post of prime minister had remained vacant since the resignation of Abdalla Hamdok in January 2022, following a military takeover led by al-Burhan in October 2021. Earlier this month, al-Burhan named Dafallah al-Haj Ali as acting prime minister, but the decision was seen as temporary. A displaced Sudanese girl looks on as she sit at ''Abdallah Nagi'' shelter camp, which houses people mostly displaced from the capital Khartoum, in Port Sudan, Sudan April 15, 2025. Port Sudan has been grappling with the increasing weight of incoming displaced people from various areas in the country (credit: REUTERS/Ibrahim Mohammed Ishak)

Kamili Idris' background as a diplomat and scholar

Kamil Idris is a seasoned diplomat and legal scholar with a background in international law. He previously served as director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization and secretary-general of the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants.

The African Union, which has 55 member states, has continued to call for a peaceful resolution to Sudan’s internal conflict, which escalated following the 2021 coup and has displaced millions.