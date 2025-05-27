Parents arrested after baby found in waste-filled home with 40 animals, incl. decaying dead goat

Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley, of South Carolina, were charged after their 8-month-old baby was found in “horrific conditions” along with 40 animals, including a dead and decaying goat in the bathtub, local police announced.

The pair was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and ill treatment of animals after the Honea Path Police Department responded to a request by social services last Monday.

Police said they found the baby living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, surrounded by raccoons, rabbits, dogs, cats, chickens, and deceased animals.

Concerns for animal welfare

The animals were said to have left feces and waste throughout the residential home, prompting animal welfare officials to remove the animals.

“Just the amount of feces and ammonia, it was very, very difficult to breathe,” said Anderson County PAWS Director Dr. Kim Sanders, whose staff safely rescued the neglected animals, WYFF reported.

Photos published by WYFF revealed caged dogs stacked on top of one another, and authorities believe the animals would have been left in that condition for some time.

“Just seeing the animals in that condition, it was evident that they’ve not been out of those crates for quite some time,” Sanders added.

Honea Path Police Chief Chris Miller told Fox News Carolina, “Once my officers went inside, they discovered just piles of trash and animal feces.

“There were several different types of animals running around...Raccoons, chickens, cats, and dogs. There was a dead goat in the bathtub in the bathroom that had been decomposing for several days.”

He added: “It was just one of the most horrific scenes that I’ve ever been a part of in 30 years.”

Miller shared that he found the parents’ response particularly shocking as they seemed unemotional at the prospect of losing their child.

“You would think that they’d be a little upset that someone was taking their eight-month-old baby, that the police were there and discovered the horrific conditions of this house,” he said. “You would think that they would have to know that they were in trouble.”

The baby is now in the care of a relative.