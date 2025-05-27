Libyan-Tunisian ties strengthen with Benghazi consulate reopening

Libya and Tunisia have taken a step toward closer diplomatic engagement with the reopening of the Tunisian consulate in Benghazi, announced Monday by Libya’s Foreign Ministry.

The consulate had been shut down since 2014, when a grenade attack damaged the building during a period of widespread instability in eastern Libya.

The reopening follows months of bilateral coordination aimed at restoring consular services in the region. Libyan authorities described the move as a sign of renewed cooperation and a shared commitment to supporting both Libyan citizens and members of the Tunisian community living in eastern Libya.

In a statement, Libya’s Foreign Ministry said the reopening “comes following bilateral efforts to facilitate consular services for the Libyan people and the Tunisian community in the eastern region.” It also called the move a meaningful step toward achieving the “common interests of the Libyan and Tunisian peoples” and strengthening political ties between Tripoli and Tunis.

'Symbolic end to a decade-long diplomatic gap'

Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the reopening on Sunday, marking a symbolic end to a decade-long diplomatic gap caused by the deteriorating security environment in Benghazi during Libya’s post-revolution conflict. Libya's Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed prime minister by the eastern-based parliament this month, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia March 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)

The city, once a flashpoint for armed groups and political upheaval, has seen gradual stabilization in recent years.

The return of Tunisia’s diplomatic presence in eastern Libya reflects broader efforts by both countries to restore regional ties and support reconstruction in Libya, which remains divided between rival political factions in the east and west.