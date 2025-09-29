The first AI war in history: How Iran spread misinformation The first comprehensive study of its kind reveals how the Israel-Iran War became an unprecedented laboratory for spreading disinformation and false content, much of it generated or processed using AI

Following Israel’s military operation against Iran on June 13, the Tel Aviv-based Cyabra found a pattern of disinformation bots that went dark, only to re-emerge with anti-Israel and anti-Western messages ( photo credit : Cyabra )