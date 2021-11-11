Austrian brothel offering vouchers for vaccinations

Austrian brothel “Funpalast” has announced that newly-vaccinated residents will receive a €30 Euro voucher for services at their Vienna establishment.

The initiative comes as Austria’s government announced Monday it would allow brothels to resume operation after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of brothels and other sexual services. Prostitution is legal under Austrian law.

“Due to the pandemic we have registered a 50% decrease, with this initiative we hope that the number of customers will rise,” Funpalast owner told Austrian newspaper Kurier.

The voucher is targeted to all, though specifically foreign workers. Foreign workers lag in vaccination rate, with unfamiliarity in local laws and lacking access to vaccines, the Funpalast hopes to boost vaccination rates among a key demographic in Austrian society. Furthermore, 95% of Austria’s sex workers are foreigners, according to Austria’s Federal Ministry.

Amid global relaxation of COVID-related restrictions, new prostitution regulations released by the Austrian government further include mandatory mask-wearing and disinfecting procedures.

The Gustav Klimt monument by Johann Rumpf in front of the Funpalast in Vienna (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Funpalast’s owner offered a further incentive for prospective patrons to get their shots, telling Kurier that “when you return home, as an excuse for the delay you can say that you have been vaccinated near the (nearby) Klimt monument.”