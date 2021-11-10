Coronavirus: Panel on kids’ vaccine to meet to approve jab for ages 5-11

The Pandemic Response Team and the Advisory Committee on Vaccines – both supporting the Health Ministry in the fight against COVID, are set to meet on Wednesday night to debate the approval of vaccination for children ages 5-11.

A first meeting on the topic was held last week and streamed live to present all the relevant data, but the ministry decided to hold the new session behind closed doors to protect the experts from the incitement that has targeted many health officials and physicians who speak in favor of inoculation against COVID.

The Pfizer vaccine was authorized for this age group by the US Food and Drug Administration last week. Overall, over 360,000 children under 12 have received at least one shot.

Israel has over 1.2 million citizens between the ages of 5 and 11.

So far, out of 9.3 million Israelis, some 6.25 million have received at least one shot, 5.48 two and four million have gotten also a booster.

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Experts and health officials believe that the vaccination of the 5-11 cohort will offer a significant contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

If the inoculation is green-lighted on Wednesday as is expected, it will still take a few days before the drive can start since the vaccines need to be delivered to the country.