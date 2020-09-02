The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Beitar Jerusalem to launch first soccer academy in US to observe Shabbat

Based in Jerusalem, Beitar Jerusalem F.C. was founded in 1936 and is considered one of Israel's most prominent soccer teams today.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 20:44
BEITAR JERUSALEM hopes to expand its global fan-base and to that end is kicking off the Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Academy in Miami, Florida. (photo credit: BEITAR JERUSALEM/COURTESY)
BEITAR JERUSALEM hopes to expand its global fan-base and to that end is kicking off the Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Academy in Miami, Florida.
(photo credit: BEITAR JERUSALEM/COURTESY)
Beitar Jerusalem, one of Israel’s most prestigious soccer clubs, is launching the Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Academy in Miami, Florida and will become the first blue-and-white team to do so outside of the Holy Land.
By expanding outside of Israel, Beitar Jerusalem will be able to provide a strong international outreach as it will cater to fans in South Florida, which is home to over 700,000 Jews including 100,000 Israelis.
In addition, the Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Academy will also observe the Sabbath and will not have any games or activities from sundown Friday night through Saturday evening, making it the only such institution to do so in the United States. This will also allow for Orthodox Jews to join the academy as it strives for inclusion to all within the Jewish community.
The idea behind the Beitar Jerusalem’s soccer academy in Florida was initiated by Daniel and Menajem Benchimol following the tragic death of their younger brother, a rising soccer player, Sholem Benchimol.
When Sholem was 17 years old he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike through Miami. He was set to become the captain of Hillel High School and Palau FC and like many Orthodox Jews, Sholem was limited in his club playing time because he observed the Sabbath.
Sholem always proudly wore a kippa with a smile on the field and in order for his family to keep his legacy alive by spreading his values and combining his passion for soccer and Judaism they started a non-profit called Sholem Corazon Valiente.
Beitar Jerusalem owner Moshe Hogeg is excited about the brand new project.
“We are happy and excited to be part of such an important and large commemorative project. Beitar opens its gates and reaches as far as Miami in order to convey our values and pride to diaspora Jews as well. This is a project that arouses great interest in Miami and will contribute to strengthening our connection to Jews and various populations overseas as well.”
The South Florida community hopes to benefit tremendously from The Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Academy, and the yellow-and-black will be the first soccer academy to formally organize games and tournaments to avoid conflicts with the Sabbath. The soccer academy will be managed by the Benchimol brothers, Ivo Facianof and professional soccer player Steven Cohen, who featured for Beitar Jerusalem in Israel this past decade.
“We chose to partner with Beitar because they are the only professional soccer team in the world that doesn't play on Shabbat,” explained Daniel Benchimol. “Together we will create opportunities for kids to play sports and practice Judaism at the same time.”
Menajem Benchimol also expressed his feelings about partnering with Beitar Jerusalem and the desire to keep his brother Sholem’s dream alive.
“It was one of our brother Sholem's dreams to play professional soccer while staying strong with his Jewish values. Now we will take that dream and make it more accessible to kids with similar goals. This will also create stronger ties between the greater Miami community and Israel as the academy will be open to everyone.”
For more information, please visit www.beitarmiami.com


Tags Ultra-Orthodox sports soccer beitar jerusalem diaspora jews Miami kippah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opening up kashrut certification is a step in the right direction By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by