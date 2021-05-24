The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus use of military aircraft to nab journalist shows new world order

Most authoritarian are watching the outcome of the Belarus grounding of the flight using armed combat aircraft to see what will happen.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 24, 2021 12:11
A Ryanair airplane (photo credit: REUTERS)
A Ryanair airplane
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A plane flying from an EU member state to a democracy on the Baltic sea was suddenly intercepted by armed MiG-29 aircraft so that a journalist could be taken off the plane in Belarus. Voices from Russia to Belarus and beyond have praised the operation. They view it as another case of standing up to western democracies. For their part Western democracies haven’t done anything in response and initial statements by the airlines and EU didn’t even mention that people had been taken off the plane.
This is the new world order today. Journalists, dissidents, critics who reside in democracies can be renditioned and disappeared at the orders of various authoritarian states. Whether it is Turkey kidnapping or targeting people in Europe, or Iran ordering assassinations of dissidents in Europe, or civilian airliners being shot down by Iran or rebels in the Donbas, or journalists being nabbed, there are fewer and fewer protections these days.  
If once authoritarian regimes might have thought twice about disappearing journalists and even released them to western countries, today it is the opposite. Critics are hunted. People are not safe in Europe or in the air even. They can be poisoned on the streets of the UK. They can be kidnapped by Turkey and disappeared. Stabbed or blown up on orders from Tehran.  
There was no pretense that Ryanair flight 4978 wouldn’t simply obey Belarus, even thought it was on descent to its Lithuanian destination. It was diverted to Minsk. No explanation given. Passengers were taken off and several disappeared. Whereas during the Entebbe kidnapping the Air France heroic crew had remained behind with the kidnapped hostages, in this case the flight simply left without the people taken away. A statement by the airline didn’t mention any missing passengers. Today you can be disappeared without a trace and nothing will be done for you by democracies. That is how it works today. Reuters reports that one man “said he could not be sure if Protasevich's companion, who took the laptop and phone, had also been detained in Minsk, but there appeared to be more empty seats on the final Minsk-Vilnius journey than when it took off from Athens.”  
Today there are less people like Michel Bacos, the captain of Air France 193 which was hijacked and taken to Entebbe. He stayed with the passengers who were forcibly taken off. He passed away in 2019. Today airlines let their passengers be seized and don’t even mention it. Tyler Rogoway, aviation expert, noted online that “unless massive consequences for this RyanAir/Belarus deal, we will see copycats. Want to get your hands-on a dissident or person of state propaganda value? If they ever pass over your airspace you now have a way to grab them. This cannot stand.”
Most authoritarian are watching the outcome of the Belarus grounding of the flight using armed combat aircraft to see what will happen. Democracies may now know that airlines flying from one democracy to another over dictatorships can have their flights diverted and passengers shaken down or taken away without a question or repercussions. The praise that has been issued from authoritarian countries generally reflects a belief that western democracies won’t do much to protect people. In addition it raises questions about how and why foreign intelligence services are generally able to act so freely in democratic European states, following and tracking dissidents and maybe even getting a hold of passenger manifests on airlines. 


Tags europe belarus flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by