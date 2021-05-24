Belarus use of military aircraft to nab journalist shows new world order

A plane flying from an EU member state to a democracy on the Baltic sea was suddenly intercepted by armed MiG-29 aircraft so that a journalist could be taken off the plane in Belarus. Voices from Russia to Belarus and beyond have praised the operation. They view it as another case of standing up to western democracies. For their part Western democracies haven’t done anything in response and initial statements by the airlines and EU didn’t even mention that people had been taken off the plane. This is the new world order today. Journalists, dissidents, critics who reside in democracies can be renditioned and disappeared at the orders of various authoritarian states. Whether it is Turkey kidnapping or targeting people in Europe, or Iran ordering assassinations of dissidents in Europe, or civilian airliners being shot down by Iran or rebels in the Donbas, or journalists being nabbed, there are fewer and fewer protections these days. If once authoritarian regimes might have thought twice about disappearing journalists and even released them to western countries, today it is the opposite. Critics are hunted. People are not safe in Europe or in the air even. They can be poisoned on the streets of the UK. They can be kidnapped by Turkey and disappeared. Stabbed or blown up on orders from Tehran. There was no pretense that Ryanair flight 4978 wouldn’t simply obey Belarus, even thought it was on descent to its Lithuanian destination. It was diverted to Minsk. No explanation given. Passengers were taken off and several disappeared. Whereas during the Entebbe kidnapping the Air France heroic crew had remained behind with the kidnapped hostages, in this case the flight simply left without the people taken away. A statement by the airline didn’t mention any missing passengers. Today you can be disappeared without a trace and nothing will be done for you by democracies. That is how it works today. Reuters reports that one man “said he could not be sure if Protasevich's companion, who took the laptop and phone, had also been detained in Minsk, but there appeared to be more empty seats on the final Minsk-Vilnius journey than when it took off from Athens.” Today there are less people like Michel Bacos, the captain of Air France 193 which was hijacked and taken to Entebbe. He stayed with the passengers who were forcibly taken off. He passed away in 2019. Today airlines let their passengers be seized and don’t even mention it. Tyler Rogoway, aviation expert, noted online that “unless massive consequences for this RyanAir/Belarus deal, we will see copycats. Want to get your hands-on a dissident or person of state propaganda value? If they ever pass over your airspace you now have a way to grab them. This cannot stand.” Most authoritarian are watching the outcome of the Belarus grounding of the flight using armed combat aircraft to see what will happen. Democracies may now know that airlines flying from one democracy to another over dictatorships can have their flights diverted and passengers shaken down or taken away without a question or repercussions. The praise that has been issued from authoritarian countries generally reflects a belief that western democracies won’t do much to protect people. In addition it raises questions about how and why foreign intelligence services are generally able to act so freely in democratic European states, following and tracking dissidents and maybe even getting a hold of passenger manifests on airlines.