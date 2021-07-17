Belarusian regime condemned by human rights, free press watchdogs

In their statement, organizations such as Human Right Watch, PEN America, PEN International, Free Press Unlimited, European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and more, condemned the raids and detention on independent media outlets, human rights organizations and think tanks by the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

This week, Belarusian security police searched offices and homes of lawyers and human rights activists, detaining at least 10 people in a new crackdown on opponents of President Lukashenko.

"This flagrant action against civil society and independent media in Belarus is a gross violation of the fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and association, and to freedom of the press, and must cease immediately," the organizations stated.

The international community must speak with a unified voice against Lukashenko’s attacks on civil society by condemning these disturbing raids, calling for the release of journalists and activists, and holding accountable the Belarusian politicians and security forces who are responsible for these abuses," they added.

Belarus has been previously hit with economic sanctions by the US, UK, EU and Canada over the forced landing of a Ryanair plane last month in Minsk, in order to arrest a journalist on board. Earlier this month, the Belarusian president claimed the whole world 'bows' to Jews due to the Holocaust.

