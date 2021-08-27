Bennett and Biden meet in White House

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden met at the White House on Friday, a day after the meeting was originally scheduled.

Bennett opened his remarks by expressing his condolences following the deadly ISIS attack on the Kabul airport, which killed over 10 American.

"Those Americans lost their lives on a mission to save others' lives. That is the definition of courage and sacrifice," Bennett said.

The prime minister went back to his much-repeated theme that he is bringing a "new spirit" from Jerusalem, of goodwill, cooperation, unity and the ability to work together for shared goals despite differences of opinion.

Bennett planned to tell Biden that "in the Middle East, it's not enough to be good. If we want to do good, we have to be strong."

The prime minister also planned to thank Biden for his support for Israel and emphasize that Israel will never ask Americans to be sent to its defense.

"We will not outsource American security," he said.

Iran is a core topic for Bennett. While the US still maintains it seeks to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic has refused to return to the talks that took place earlier this year. Bennett will present Biden with a plan to address Iran's rapidly-advancing nuclear program and its aggression throughout the Middle East.

The leaders spoke on the phone on Thursday night.

Biden thanked Bennett for his willingness to postpone their meeting following the events in Afghanistan, and said he looks forward to meeting him.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Willard Hotel in Washington. (credit: REUTERS)

Following the delay, Bennett and his delegation will remain in Washington until after Shabbat, departing for Israel on Saturday night.

Sunday’s cabinet meeting in Jerusalem was postponed.

Bennett’s visit to Washington was finalized days after the Afghanistan pullout crisis began. His staff and Biden administration officials said the timing was important due to developments on the Iranian nuclear front. However, the crisis in Kabul overshadowed the trip from its start on Tuesday.

The prime minister met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday.

Lloyd said the Biden administration would advance $1 billion in aid for Israel to replenish its Iron Dome missile defense batteries.

Half an hour before the meeting with Biden on Friday, Bennett participated via video conference in a memorial for his father, Jim Bennett, who died 6 years ago.