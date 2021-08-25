The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett to Americans: We want stability, but not two states

Bennett's goal for his meeting with Blinken is “for the Americans to understand that the prime minister’s line is to preserve stability, without taking reality-changing steps."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 25, 2021 20:26
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on August 8, 2021. (photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on August 8, 2021.
(photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Israel will not negotiate with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in office, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
Bennett’s goal for his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, set to take place on Wednesday afternoon in Washington, is “for the Americans to understand that the prime minister’s line is to preserve stability, without taking reality-changing steps,” the source, a member of Bennett’s entourage in Washington, said.  
The current political situation precludes Bennett from taking major steps on the Palestinian front. His Yamina party and the other right-wing coalition partners oppose a Palestinian state, while Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the political parties to his Left support a two-state solution, and therefore, they have all agreed to mostly preserving the status quo.
When it comes to settlements, the source referred to Bennett’s statement in an interview with The New York Times that “there will not be a building freeze, but there also will not be annexation.”
Asked about Bennett’s remark in that same interview that only “natural growth” will be allowed in settlements, the source said Bennett wants to “preserve the current situation.”
However, “natural growth” refers to construction only for people who already live in Judea and Samaria - such as new schools or homes for newly-married couples who grew up in the area - while the situation in recent years included limited construction beyond that.
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meet in Rome last month. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meet in Rome last month. (credit: ANDREW HARNIK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Bennett has been in constant contact with Jerusalem to get updates on the attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israel’s south.
US officials view the attacks as provocations and have demanded restraint from Hamas through the relevant channels, the diplomatic source said. 
The prime minister also plans to discuss US aid to equip the IDF to build up its forces to counter the threats Israel faces.


