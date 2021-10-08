The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bernie Sanders to support Iron Dome funding in exchange for Gaza aid

Sanders asked Sen. Chuck Schumer to also supply $1 billion in aid to Gaza, as well as the Iron Dome funding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 8, 2021 19:24
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 19, 2019. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the sixth 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates campaign debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that the same amount of money offered by the US to fund the Iron Dome - $1 billion - be transferred in the form of aid to Gaza, as well.
Sanders acknowledged that while Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system saves countless civilian lives, it is already fully funded, and the extra $1 billion offered by the US is on top of $3.8 billion already supplied to Israel from the US - more aid than to any other country.
He then stressed the damage caused to infrastructure in Gaza and Palestinian lives during Operation Guardian of the Walls this past May. Over 1,000 homes were destroyed, Gaza's only facility for COVID-19 testing was destroyed, 72,000 people were displaced, water and sewage lines were destroyed, the letter elaborated, among other damages.
Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R). (credit: REUTERS)Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R). (credit: REUTERS)
"If the goal of this supplemental funding is to help Israel replenish Iron Dome after the war that took place in May, it would be irresponsible if we do not at the same time address the enormous destruction and suffering that that war caused the Palestinians in Gaza," Sanders wrote.
Sanders asked that the US stand for Palestinians to live in peace and security as well as Israelis. Previously, speaking at a debate in 2019, Sanders said it isn't enough to be pro-Israel, "we must be pro-Palestinian, as well."
The Vermont senator has a long history being critical of Israel and the government's stance towards Palestinians; earlier this year he criticized the Israeli government for sending COVID-19 vaccines to foreign allies before sending them to Palestinians and he introduced a resolution that would block the sale of $735 million worth of arms to Israel.


