Bulgarian officials find heroin in ship from Iran

The drugs were found divided into 487 packages, and were hidden among asphalt rollers, according to the prosecutor. The estimated worth of the drugs was marked at 18 million euros ($22 million), which was found at the Black Sea port of Varna.

Two Bulgarian men are allegedly responsible for importing the heroin, and may face up to 20 years in jail for their actions, assuming they are convicted on trafficking changes.

The police said that the heroin was likely for the domestic market rather than destinations in Western Europe.

Prosecutors from Bulgaria said custom officials confiscated some 400 kilograms of heroin from a cargo ship originating from Iran, according to an ABC news report.