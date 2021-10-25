Burundi's first solar plant increases generation capacity by 10%

Solar power was brought to Burundi, Africa with the construction of the country's first solar field

The MW solar PV plant was part of a multinational effort and increased Burundi's generation capacity by 10%. The first substantial energy generation project in three decades, the solar plant is now supplying clean power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The construction of the solar plant was led by Gigawatt Global, which develops and produces independent power in Africa. Funding for the project came from pan-African investor Inspired Evolution, the UK government-funded Renewable Energy Performance Platform and Gigawatt Global, and the US International Development Finance Corporation refinanced the construction loans.

"Today's launch of Burundi's first grid-connected solar farm will light up the nation's energy system," said UK Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Greg Hands. "It will strengthen the national grid supply and propel forward a promising future for the country in clean, green energy.

"Set to increase Burundi's power generation capacity by 10%, this pioneering project, backed by UK government funding, is a fantastic example of countries working together ahead of COP26. Investing in a green future benefits the economy and the planet."

Women's Empowerment in Action_ Female construction workers at Gigawatt Global's Solar Field in Mubuga, Burundi (credit: Courtesy)

Additional support for the construction was provided by Finland's, UK's and Austria's Energy and Environment Partnership and Belgian's Investment Company for Developing Countries. Engineering and construction services were provided by Voltalia.

"We thank our impact investors and strategic partners, as well as the Burundi government, for joining forces to accomplish this historic milestone on the road to climate justice and fulfilling many of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals," said Gigawatt Globals CEO Josef Abramowitz. "Green energy projects that serve the most vulnerable communities should be prioritized by the international community."

Abramowitz was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by 12 African countries for his commitment to green energy access for African countries.

Gigawatt Global is also working on a community center powered by solar energy that will provide access to productive use of electricity. The center will focus on women empowerment, youth employment and education developed by NGOs.