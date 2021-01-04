Businessman and family died when their plane crashed into Michigan house

Three people died when a small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a home about 30 miles northwest of Detroit on Saturday afternoon, several media reported.

The victims were David S. Compo, the pilot and former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele, and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release.

The plane crashed into a home located Orchards of Lyon Sub in Lyon Township, Michigan after 3:40 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

The family was returning home to Michigan from Georgia, according to the association.

Five people inside the two-story house were not injured in the crash, but a fire severely damaged the house, authorities said.