The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

California rail yard gunman amassed weapons cache at home he torched

Cassidy shot himself minutes later as police arriving on the scene closed in, according to the sheriff's account

By REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2021 06:18
A firearm seized from the overnight brawl between two rival families in Ramle, April 16, 2021. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A firearm seized from the overnight brawl between two rival families in Ramle, April 16, 2021.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The transit employee who fatally shot nine co-workers at a rail yard in San Jose, California, had amassed a collection of 12 firearms, multiple Molotov cocktails and 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his home before setting it on fire, the local sheriff said on Friday.
But an FBI official said the blaze that incinerated the house also likely destroyed evidence for determining the precise motive behind Wednesday's mass murder at the Santa Clara Valley transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard.
Authorities say Samuel Cassidy, 57, was armed with three semi-automatic handguns when he opened fire after a morning union meeting at the commuter rail facility in the heart of Silicon Valley, south of San Francisco.
Cassidy shot himself minutes later as police arriving on the scene closed in, according to the sheriff's account.
Local NBC affiliate KNTV, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Cassidy had recently been accused of making inappropriate racial remarks to colleagues while on the job as a VTA station maintenance worker.
But the news outlet later rolled back on its report that Cassidy had faced a workplace pre-disciplinary hearing the day of the shooting, after the VTA issued a statement denying any such meeting was planned for Wednesday, or at any other time.
The transit agency said Cassidy had been scheduled to report for a regular workday on Wednesday. As to questions about whether Cassidy ever said or did anything to make fellow employees "fearful or uneasy," the VTA said it was reviewing its records "and we are hopeful to be able to release more information as soon as we are able."
WEAPONS, SIGNS OF DISCONTENT
On Thursday, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy was known to have been "a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years," which may have motivated his attack, the latest of at least nine US mass shootings over the past three months that each claimed four or more lives.
In her latest update on the investigation, Smith said on Friday that an initial search of Cassidy's fire-gutted home uncovered multiple cans of gasoline, Molotov cocktails, a dozen guns and some 22,000 rounds of various types of ammunition.
A sweep of the rail yard, prompted by the discovery of what police called "suspicious" objects on the property, ultimately turned up no explosives, Smith said.
Still, the evidence showed "this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could," the sheriff said in her statement.
In an on-camera interview with KNTV, Smith said the gunman fired an estimated 39 shots.
As the investigation progressed, signs of Cassidy's discontent emerged on several fronts.
His ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told local media he had ranted about co-workers and bosses and would sometimes lash out at her.
The Wall Street Journal, citing a Department of Homeland Security memo, reported that US customs and border officers detained Cassidy in 2016 as he returned from the Philippines and found that he professed a hatred of his workplace.
At the time Cassidy had in his possession "books about terrorism and fear and manifestos ... as well as a black memo book filled with lots of notes about how he hates the VTA," the Journal quoted the memo as stating.
Attempts to pin down a motive for the mass murder were hampered because electronic evidence was destroyed in the fire that gutted Cassidy's house.
"There's a high probability that we lost the ability to do exploitation of devices. The house was incinerated, the second floor collapsed," Craig Fair, special agent in charge of the FBI's field office in San Francisco, said on KNTV.


Tags molotov cocktail shooting California
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Illegal weapons, violence in the Arab sector must be stopped - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

45 dead at Mount Meron, and still no one cares - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The wash, rinse, repeat war

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel elections round five: The least bad alternative

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Did UNRWA’s Gaza director lose the plot? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by