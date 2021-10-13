The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Calls for ‘Arrest the Butcher’ Iranian president Raisi

“My feet were tied to the bed frame and beaten – they told me open my fist when I wanted to confess. Interrogation was always followed by torture."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 00:37
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Victims of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi are urging British authorities to arrest the number two leader of the theocratic state if he attends a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, starting in late October and running until November 12.
“[First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon and [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson have a duty to act if they really believe in human rights,” Ahmad Ebrahimi told the Daily Record, who, according to the paper, “came face-to-face with the despot during his 10 years as a political prisoner when he was physically and emotionally tortured in the notorious Section 209 of Tehran’s Evin House of Detention.”
The US government sanctioned Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre of over 5,000 innocent Iranian political prisoners and his crackdown of peaceful protestors in 2019, resulting in the mass murder of about 1,500 Iranians, according to Reuters.
Will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lead the breakout to military-grade uranium? (credit: REUTERS) Will Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lead the breakout to military-grade uranium? (credit: REUTERS)
The Glasgow-based Daily Record reported that “The new hardline leader...wants to make the UN climate change summit [COP26] his first international trip.”
The paper added that Raisi” is said to have personally whipped prisoners with electric cable while ordering hundreds to be shot, thrown off cliffs and hung publicly from cranes.”
The Sunday Mail headlined its October, 10 paper: "Arrest the Butcher. Torture victim's plea as Iranian tyrant heads for climate summit."
The 60-year-old Ebrahami, who fled the Islamic Republic in 1999 to the UK, said Raisi “has blood of thousands of innocent people on his hands and I would implore the people, government and police in Scotland and the UK not to allow him to attend COP26 and to instead arrest him immediately should he arrive in Scotland.”
The legal principle that the Iranian dissidents seek to invoke is called “universal jurisdiction” and does not limit the prosecution of a defendant to within the borders of where the crime took place.
Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian regime official accused of mass murder during the 1988 massacre, is currently on trial in Stockholm, Sweden with respect to the principle of “universal jurisdiction.”
According to Ebrahami’s wife, Farzaneh Majidi: “Five of my close relatives died. I think of them every day and I will never stop protesting against Raisi. He does not deserve the respect of the international community.”
Ebrahami and his Majidi are slated to file legal complaints under Scottish and English law demanding Raisi be arrested for “crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide” if he seeks to attend the climate conference called COP26.
Ebrahami told the paper, “My feet were tied to the bed frame and beaten – they told me open my fist when I wanted to confess. Interrogation was always followed by torture.
They kept me awake for two days and nights standing up, they beat me on my face and body.
Hundreds of my friends died. In the early days in prison, they were shot in the head or heart. I could hear the barrage of bullets at night. Then, from 1988 people were hung.”
The newspaper said a mere 13 of more than 200 prisoners survived in one section of the prison where Ahmad was incarcerated.
US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis are slated to attend the climate conference.
Separately but related, the Ohio-based Chronicle-Telegram paper on Saturday reported a November "Protest targets Oberlin College professor who was UN diplomat during 1988 Iran executions."
The families of political prisoners executed by Iran’s regime in 1988 formed a broad-based coalition with Oberlin College alumni, students and human rights activists for a demonstration on November 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in front of the Cox Administration Building on West Lorain Street in the city of Oberlin.
The coalition organization is called Oberlin Committee for Justice for Mahallati's Victims. 
Amnesty International said Oberlin College's professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati carried out "crimes against humanity" while serving as the Islamic Republic of Iran's ambassador to the UN in 1988. 
Amnesty asserted that Mahallati was among the clerical's states leaders who was  "actively involved in denying the mass killings in media interviews and exchanges with the U.N. to shield those responsible from accountability."
Mahallati denied the allegations against him outlined in the 2018 Amnesty report. The protestors want Oberlin College to fire Mahallati.
The Post reported last week that the US Education Department Office of Civil Rights is currently evaluating a complaint alleging that Oberlin College created a hostile environment for Jewish students. The complaint alleges that Mahallati glorified terrorism in his classes and promoted the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting Israel.  Mahallati refused to answer Post media queries. 


