The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Cambodian woman marries cow she claims is her reincarnated husband

Khim Hang, 74, married a cow after the passing of her husband. Hang claims that shortly after her husband died, he reincarnated into the then 5-month-old calf.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 05:25

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2021 05:26
Khim Hang, 74, sits in her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia, July 18, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/SAMRANG PRING)
Khim Hang, 74, sits in her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia, July 18, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SAMRANG PRING)
A woman from Cambodia’s Kratié Province has married a cow from her family’s cattle farm, international media reports.
Khim Hang, 74, married the cow after the passing of her husband. Hang claims that shortly after her husband died, the cow followed her upstairs and kissed her.
“I believe that the calf is my husband because whatever he does...is in exactly the same way as my husband did when he was alive,” she told Reuters Television in 2017, a year after her husband passed away. After what appears to be an extended relationship with the calf, who gained a sizable following on social media when the newlywed’s initial story broke in 2017, Hang finally tied the knot with her cow/reincarnated husband.
Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia, July 18, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/SAMRANG PRING) Khim Hang, 74, sits at her bedroom with a cow which she believes is her reborn husband in Kratie province, Cambodia, July 18, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/SAMRANG PRING)
“I thought it was quite unusual to see a cow go up to the house like this… so I came here to see it with my own eyes,” Kratie resident Thach Vin, 32, told Reuters in reference to a video she saw on Facebook in which the calf walked upstairs into the family’s one-story home.
The woman insists the children may not mistreat the cow, who she cares for by feeding, bathing and putting to bed in her late husband’s pillow and sheets. Hang has ordered her kids to take care of their “father” until the animal passes away.
“I will keep him and take care of him for my entire life,” she said.
Cambodia is 95% Buddhist and many residents believe in the concept of reincarnation – the idea that a person remains alive after death and moves to another host, which is typically another species of animal.


Tags marriage Cows Cambodia Buddhism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Banning Israelis from squash championship is Malaysia's shame - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by