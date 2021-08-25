The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
CDC: Unvaccinated 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19

A CDC study has revealed people unvaccinated against COVID-19 are 29 times more likely t0 be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 17:37
An image of the virus that causes COVID-19, created by the CDC (photo credit: Courtesy)
An image of the virus that causes COVID-19, created by the CDC
(photo credit: Courtesy)
According to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention study published on Tuesday, people unvaccinated against COVID-19 are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.
Based on a study of 43,127 people in Los Angeles County, California, who were infected with COVID-19 between May 1, 2021 to July 25, 2021, 10,895 (25.3%) were fully vaccinated 1,431 (3.3%) were partially vaccinated, and 30,801 (71.4%) were in those unvaccinated.
"Persons were considered fully vaccinated ≥14 days after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines) or after 1 dose of the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine¶; partially vaccinated ≥14 days after receipt of the first dose and <14 days after the second dose in a 2-dose series; and unvaccinated <14 days after receipt of the first dose of a 2-dose series or 1 dose of the single-dose vaccine or if no CAIR2 vaccination data were available." the study is quoted as saying.
Hospitalization rates for vaccinated patients was 4.9 and 29.2 for those not.
Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of California, U.S. in this handout photograph obtai (credit: NATIONAL GUARD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travelers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of California, U.S. in this handout photograph obtai (credit: NATIONAL GUARD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
While the CDC study followed other reports of the success of vaccinations, there were limitations in the study. For example, laboratory data of those infected but were vaccinated outside of California was not available, making their vaccination status misclassified. The Delta variant became the most predominant strain to infect people, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
Currently 51.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and 60.3% have received at least one dose. The CDC study comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration fully approves the Pfizer vaccination.


