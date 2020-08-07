Celebrities draw hilarious images of the coronavirus crisis

As the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, with normal routines becoming foreign, seas of mask-wearing individuals becoming a normality and cabin fever becoming a real thing, 2020 has certainly left the world hesitant to accept good news and for good reason.
Therefore, in the spirit of 2020, celebrities have depicted their roller coaster of emotions through illustrative photos of how the "sentiment of 2020" has taken a turn for the worse over the course of the past year:
Pretty much. Inspired by @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/u7E2qo4RkK— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Pretty much. Inspired by @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/u7E2qo4RkK— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 4, 2020
#2020— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 5, 2020
Inspired by @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/uHxelycyVH
2020! What a time! Inspired by @ReeseW @mindykaling @kerrywashington @HannahSimone pic.twitter.com/P6lEdG8z5q— zooey deschanel (@ZooeyDeschanel) August 5, 2020
Thought I’d hop on the trend @mindykaling @ReeseW. Seems about right. pic.twitter.com/tmlrlJe5DJ— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 5, 2020
August 6, 2020
#KillingEve Season 3 was a journey. Just like 2020. pic.twitter.com/gwtolSFfz5— Killing Eve (@KillingEve) August 5, 2020
August 4, 2020