The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

China’s Foreign Minister’s Iran visit represents shift for the region

Iran wants to leverage China’s role in the region and show that it can resist the US. China also wants to reassure the West that Iran will safeguard the nuclear deal.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 28, 2021 05:39
China flag (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ECOW)
China flag
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ECOW)
For Iran, the visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Tehran on an official two-day visit to hold talks with senior officials on the strategic relations is of great importance. Iran matters to China and the visit illustrates the importance that Tehran also sees in Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Minister is on a visit to several nations in the region, including Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Turkey. This appears to showcase where Iran sees importance in the region. Several of these countries are US allies, but Turkey is drifting away from the West, and Iran is hostile to the US. That is important because China is currently sanctioning UK lawmakers in response to critique and sanctions over its policies.  
Why this matters is because Iranian media has discussed a 25-year agreement with China. On Thursday Reuters reported that “China will make efforts to safeguard the Iran nuclear deal and defend the legitimate interests of Sino-Iranian relations, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.” On Friday rumors of the Iran-China deal are growing. “The signing of the comprehensive cooperation program of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China by the foreign ministers of the two countries is another program of this two-day trip,” Iran’s state news agency IRNA said. 
This is a key regional and international development. Iran wants to leverage China’s role in the region and show that it can resist the US. China also wants to reassure the West that Iran will safeguard the nuclear deal. In short, this agreement with China is symbolic of a rapid drift to the east by Iran and the anchoring of the new China-Iran framework in a world order that may one day be led more by China than the West. This isn’t because Iran is an important or powerful economy. It is because China is showing it can play a role where Western leadership has been lacking. It does this by stepping in and showing that despite US rhetoric or sanctions, Beijing will do as it wants with Tehran. Beijing is also marking out other places that matter to it in the Middle East. This is part of a global, more robust Chinese foreign policy. This policy is causing concern from Australia to France and particularly in the US.  
For Iran is it welcomed. Foreign Minister Wang was on a six-country tour of West Asia, and he had arrived in Tehran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif after wrapping up his visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. He planned to travel to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and make a working visit to Oman, according to reports.  
Iran’s media sees this as a major shift, highlighting US press reports about how this has “thwarted” the US, according to Fars News. There will be some pushback and critique in Iran by those who wonder if Tehran has given to much to China. Also many wonder what is in the 25-year deal. But for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani this is an important step. Elections are looming. He wants to show he has achieved something.  


Tags Iran China Iran Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by