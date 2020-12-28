The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chinese journalist faces 5 years in prison for Wuhan coronavirus reporting

Zhang shared recorded and shared livestream reports as well as written accounts of the novel coronavirus as it barreled throughout China.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 09:34
A policeman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo (photo credit: REUTERS)
A policeman wearing a mask walks past a quarantine notice about the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China at an arrival hall of Haneda airport in Tokyo
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Chinese journalist could be jailed for up to five years for reporting on the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.
The journalist, Zhang Zhan, 37, stands accused of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," fielding interviews with foreign media outlets and "maliciously spreading" misinformation about the viral outbreak within the Chinese city, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). If found guilty, prosecutors have recommended a sentence of four to five years.

Her trial is set for Monday at the Shanghai Pudong New District People's Court, where reporters gathered early morning to catch a glimpse of the trial proceedings, which were then censored by police. China tends to crackdown and put dissidents on trial during the holiday period surrounding Christmas, so as to fly under the radar with regard to criticism from Western governments. This is what they did in the cases of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo and veteran dissident Chen Xi, among others.

At the onset of the outbreak, Zhang shared recorded and shared livestream reports as well as written accounts of the novel coronavirus as it barreled throughout the Chinese republic, primarily in Wuhan.
The whistleblower was detained by the Chinese government in May, following the release of her reports which criticize China's response to the outbreak, within the early stages of the viral spread.
Zhang categorically stated within her reporting that the Chinese government "didn't give people enough information, then simply locked down the city," at the onset of the outbreak, adding that it was "a great violation of human rights."
According to the report, Zhang has been on hunger strike since June. Her lawyers claim that she is being force-fed via a nasal feeding tube, and is currently in poor health.
"She said when I visited her (last week): 'If they give me a heavy sentence then I will refuse food until the very end.'... She thinks she will die in prison," said Zhang's defense lawyer Ren Quanniu, according to AFP. "It's an extreme method of protesting against this society and this environment."
Another one of her lawyers, Zhang Keke, added that Zhang is currently "restrained 24 hours a day, she needs assistance going to the bathroom," according to AFP. "She feels psychologically exhausted, like every day is a torment."
Wuhan itself stands accused of acting too slowly in the early stages of the outbreak amid fears of disrupting the economy or displeasing China’s leadership in Beijing. Critics say media censorship and the silencing of whistleblowers gave the virus more time to spread undetected.
The communist government detained multiple journalists who reported on the coronavirus in China during the early months of the viral spread, with the most high-profile case being that of the Chinese ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for “spreading rumors” about the coronavirus before it was officially recognized by the country - he later died from COVID-19 weeks later.
China has also shown little appetite for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 or for allowing more scrutiny of its efforts in the early stages of the outbreak, preferring to focus on the country’s rapid economic and psychological recovery.
There are little to no press freedoms in China. To paint a larger picture, the communist republic ranked 177th on the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, three spots behind the Islamic Republic of Iran (173rd)  - a country which instituted a national internet in 2012 in order to stymie Western influence and blocks up to 27% of all websites at any given time,  where all the media outlets are state-run and access to Twitter and other social media platforms are blocked  - except for politicians, who have on numerous occasions used them to voice antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric to the international community, considering Iranians themselves would never be able to see the posts.
While internet censorship in Iran has been classified as pervasive to its citizens, the same sentiments could be shared in China. The "Great Firewall of China," as it's noted popularly, is one of the most comprehensive internet censorship systems in the world. The Chinese government monitors internet access and hyper-controls the publishing and viewing of online materials within the country, with over sixty laws regulating what Chinese citizens can and can not do. Specific sites, video games and even YouTube is forbidden within the communist republic.
Content such as pornography, controversial topics or that which advocates crime or violence is strictly forbidden and censored. The state-owned internet service providers even employ teams to develop and construct sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to police and remove said content.
The two countries were both accused by the index of censoring "their major coronavirus outbreaks extensively." China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are the international community's most notorious jailers of journalists.
"Censorship is quite an industry in China. Every village has spies to watch neighbors; the mail and the poster boards are watched, say expat Chinese," Forbes Magazine said in a 2006 report. "It is said (by dissidents) that China has 40,000 Web police hard at work just in Beijing, looking over the shoulders of Web users and composing lists of banned words that cause a Web search to freeze up or a site to automatically be blocked.”
Along the same lines, Amnesty International said that "China currently has the largest recorded number of imprisoned journalists and cyber-dissidents in the world. Amnesty International has documented at least 54 Chinese Internet users it believes are presently imprisoned for such acts as signing petitions, calling for an end to corruption, disseminating information about SARS (a separate coronavirus outbreak in 2002) and planning to establish pro-democracy groups."
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags China Coronavirus Wuhan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Entering the third COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to reflect

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel greentech cooperation shows tremendous potential

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The real reason behind Israel's elections: The role of Israel's courts

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman

Israeli leaders must plan for divide with diaspora elections will cause

 By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
4

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
5

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by