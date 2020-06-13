The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Widow of Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower Wenliang gives birth to son

"Can you see it from heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them," Fu Xuejie, the widow of Dr. Li Wenliang, wrote on Chinese social media.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 13, 2020 21:07
A baby in a stroller or carriage (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
A baby in a stroller or carriage (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Fu Xuejie, the widow of Dr. Li Wenliang, the Wuhan coronavirus whistleblower who later succumbed to the virus, gave birth to the couple's second son last week, according to the CNN.
Xuejie shared pictures of the baby on the Chinese social media platform WeChat, accompanied with a touching message she addressed to her husband.
"Can you see it from heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will definitely take good care of them," Xuejie wrote.
Xuejie, told local Chinese media outlet Litchi News that she gave birth on Friday, adding that prior to the birth she was hospitalized due to health problems caused by her grief. 
Wenliang was a doctor at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic. He made international headlines after authorities arrested him for "spreading rumors" and having texted fellow medical school alumni, warning them of the virus. 
"I only wanted to remind my university classmates to be careful," he told CNN in February, prior to his death. 
After his arrest in December, he was made to sign a statement promising not to commit further "unlawful acts."
He later contracted the coronavirus from one of his patients, and was subsequently hospitalized before passing away. During that time he shared his experiences on social media. 
His death caused public outcry over the government's handling of the incident and thousands of people spoke out out online in the generally very censored society. 
The outcry led to a government apology to Wenliang's family, and he along with 13 other frontline workers were deemed "martyrs" in April, according to the BBC. As a result, it became an arrestable offense to criticize Wenliang. 


