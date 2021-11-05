The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Christian charity cuts ties with Palestinian NGO blacklisted by Israel

Finnish Christian missionary group Felm cut ties with Palestinian children's rights NGO Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP), which Israel labeled a terrorist organization.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 15:19
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military show to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the group's founding, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 11, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military show to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the group's founding, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 11, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A Finnish Christian missionary group has cut ties with a Palestinian children's rights NGO which Israel labeled a terrorist organization, the charity's executive director said, citing concerns about possible banking sanctions.
Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) is one of six Palestinian groups Israel accused of funneling donor aid to militants. It rejects the charge and says it has asked the missionary society Felm to reconsider cutting funds.
Israel says the six accused groups have close ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has carried out deadly attacks on Israelis and is on US and EU terrorism blacklists.
Felm executive director Rolf Steffansson said his organization had seen no evidence its funding had been misused.
"We have actively monitored the use of the money and it has been used for work advancing children's rights," Steffansson, whose organization provided DCIP with 30,000 euros annually from 2015 to 2021, told Reuters.
Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs briefs reporters in Bnei Brak on February 3 on its new report revealing ties between terrorist groups and NGOs that support the BDS movement (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs briefs reporters in Bnei Brak on February 3 on its new report revealing ties between terrorist groups and NGOs that support the BDS movement (credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
But the Israeli designation had made it impossible to maintain ties with the group, Steffansson added.
"It could have impacted the work we do in 30 countries through banking services for example," he said.
DCIP, which relies on European aid to fund its advocacy and rights monitoring work in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, told Reuters no other donors had moved to cut off funding since the Israeli designation.
"We have been subject to escalating delegitimization and disinformation campaigns advanced by an international network of extremist groups with the support of Israeli government ministries," DCIP Director-General Khaled Quzmar said via a lawyer.
Felm operates under the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland and receives part of its funding from the Finnish foreign ministry. None of that money has been channeled to DCIP, Steffansson and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters.
Haavisto said he understood Felm's concern that cooperation with DCIP could impact its other aid work, but added: "According to our understanding, the group has done normal peaceful civil society work."
Asked by Reuters for evidence backing its accusations that the organizations funneled money to PFLP, an Israeli official said such documentation was classified.
Haavisto said he was worried the Israeli designation would harm Palestinian civil society and children's rights work in territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. The United Nations and rights watchdogs have voiced similar concerns.


Tags pflp NGO Finland Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
5

Vaccinated? These four factors could increase your risk of COVID infection

A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by