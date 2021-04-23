Democrats and Republicans drift apart about ease of voting access -survey

Democrats and Republicans continue to drift apart in their opinion on the ease of voting access, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. The reason for this change, according the survey, is the drifting of Republicans who believe that all eligible citizens should be automatically registered to vote, with their number dropping from 49% in 2018 to 38% now. Republicans are also more likely to support the idea that people should only be allowed to vote early if they have a documented reason for doing so, with 62% of republicans supporting this idea, as opposed to 16% of democrats, a rise from 2018, in which only 42% of Republicans supported the idea. About 70% Americans are in favor of allowing convicted of felonies to vote after they have served their sentence, with 85% of African-Americans believing that should be the case.A majority of Americans on both sides support the idea of requiring all voters to show government-issued photo identification to vote, an idea supported by 93% of republicans, as opposed to a smaller majority (61%) of Democrats. The survey included 5,109 US adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.