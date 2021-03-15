The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

US housing legacy puts some Black neighborhoods at higher flood risk

Nearly 60% of households in neighborhoods once designated undesirable for mortgage lending were non-white, compared with 40% of households in neighborhoods deemed desirable for loans.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 15, 2021 23:48
A FIREMAN helps a man as a home burns in New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The book follows family members of a dead villain, including their experiences related to the hurricane. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A FIREMAN helps a man as a home burns in New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The book follows family members of a dead villain, including their experiences related to the hurricane.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
TORONTO  - Homes in US neighborhoods with large Black or minority populations once marked as undesirable for loans are in greater danger of flooding caused by climate change, according to a study released Monday.
In the 1930s, the practice of "redlining" took place when banks and insurers refused loans in parts of cities mainly with large minority populations marked in red on maps, reducing opportunities to own homes and investment in those areas.
These neighborhoods tended to be in the least appealing areas, such as on flood plains, and this was compounded by a lack of updates to infrastructure over time, like drainage systems or green spaces, to deal with flooding.
According to new analysis of 38 major cities by real estate brokerage Redfin, there are now $107 billion worth of homes in formerly "redlined" areas at high flood risk compared to $85 billion worth of homes in areas marked green as best for loans.
Redfin said this disproportionately impacted Black people, as nearly 60% of households in neighborhoods once designated undesirable for mortgage lending were non-white, compared with 40% of households in neighborhoods deemed desirable for loans.
"That policy has a lingering effect, even now, because there were decades of disinvestment in those communities," Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari, co-author of the study, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"When you look at those (redlining) maps, they look strikingly similar to high flood risk (maps)," he added.
The findings come as US President Joe Biden prepares his $2 trillion infrastructure plan which is expected to focus on tackling climate change.
During the 2020 election, he said that 40% would go to disadvantaged communities, which evidence suggests are more severely impacted by environmental hazards like pollution, extreme heat and storms associated with the warming climate.
In Sacramento, California, nearly 22% of homes in former redlined areas face a high flood risk compared to about 12% in "greenlined" areas, the largest gap of any city, according to the Redfin found.
New York had the second biggest gap, followed by Boston and Chicago.
Nathan Connolly, a professor of history at Johns Hopkins University, said marginalized communities tend to live in areas which are least appealing and most vulnerable to climate shocks.
"Every single stage of a region's economic growth tends to foist onto Black and Brown populations the lion's share of the burdens of that growth," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The study's authors pointed to a number of examples where communities of color suffered the most from storms.
When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, four of the seven zip codes with the costliest flood damage were at least 75% Black, it said.
And as sea levels rise and flooding becomes more common - with 2020 a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes - there are concerns that financial institutions like banks and insurers will raise costs for the worst-affected households.
Jesse Keenan, associate professor of real estate at the Tulane School of Architecture, calls this "bluelining".
Much like redlining, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, institutions could begin drawing their own lines around neighborhoods at environmental risk, dictating the terms and availability of mortgages.
Therefore, he said, federal investment in infrastructure is urgently needed to help mitigate these risks. 


Tags racism African Americans discrimination blacklivesmatter black lives matter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by